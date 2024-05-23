Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers skyrocketed over 18 percent in morning deals on Thursday to hit its new high of ₹1,410.15 after the company posted exceptional results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). Following today's surge, the stock has now soared 215 percent from its 52-week low of ₹448.05, hit on May 25, 2023.

The company's net profit in Q4FY24 more than doubled, up 101.81 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹111.60 crore, its highest ever, as against ₹55.30 crore In the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its sales jumped 68.96 percent YoY to ₹1015.73 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹601.17 crore in the same quarter last year.



On the operating front, Earnings Before Interest, Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) more than tripled during the quarter to ₹90.5 crore. The firm had reported EBITDA of just over ₹20 crore in the same period last year.

Other shipbuilders also joined in the rally. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders advanced 8 percent to its new high of ₹3,110. It has now surged a massive 316 percent from its 52-week low of ₹747.55, hit on May 25, 2023. Meanwhile, Cochin Shipyard rallied 9.4 percent also to its record high of ₹1,787. It has also skyrocketed 662 percent from its 52-week low of ₹234.53, hit on May 25, 2023.

For the full financial year 2023-24 (FY24), its net profit surged 56.61 percent YoY to ₹357.27 crore from ₹228.12 crore in FY23. Sales also rose 40.27 percent YoY to ₹3592.64 crore in FY24 as against ₹2561.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



“Happy to report a strong set of numbers, with both our Revenue from Operations and Profit after Tax reaching new heights. Backed by a strong order book and with our ongoing projects at a maximum revenue recognition phase, and also with more orders on the anvil, we are confident of sustained growth in the coming years too. Our focus continues to be on timely execution of ongoing projects and new technology adoption with specific impetus on development of autonomous and green energy platforms," said Cmde Hari PR, IN (Retd) Chairman and Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited.

The stock of Garden Reach has given multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rising around 149 percent while it has advanced 61.5 percent in 2024 YTD, giving positive returns in 3 of the 5 months so far. The scrip has gained 20.4 percent in May so far after a 23.3 percent jump in April. However, it lost 6 percent and 12.5 percent in March and February, respectively. Before that, it was up 6.6 percent in January 2024.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited engages in the design and construction of war ships in India. The company offers frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, water jet fast attack craft, hovercrafts, and fast interceptor boats to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and other governments.

