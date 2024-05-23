Q4 Results Reaction: Garden Reach Shipbuilders soar over 18% to new high as profit doubles in March quarter
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock surges over 18% to ₹1,410.15 after strong Q4FY24 results. Net profit more than doubles YoY to ₹111.60 crore. Sales jump 68.96% YoY to ₹1015.73 crore. EBITDA triples to ₹90.5 crore in the quarter.
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers skyrocketed over 18 percent in morning deals on Thursday to hit its new high of ₹1,410.15 after the company posted exceptional results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). Following today's surge, the stock has now soared 215 percent from its 52-week low of ₹448.05, hit on May 25, 2023.
