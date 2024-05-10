Q4 Results Reaction: Intellect Design Arena shares tank 15.5% on weak Q4
Intellect Design Arena's shares fell 15.5% in intraday trading after weak Q4FY24 earnings, with net profit declining 6.6% YoY. Revenue dropped 1.4% due to the termination of the GeM contract. Despite recent losses, the stock has delivered 124% returns in the last year, outperforming Nifty50.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena cracked 15.5 percent in intra-day deals on Friday after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started