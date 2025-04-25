Reliance Industries Q4 results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-led Sensex heavyweight to raise ₹25,000 crore via NCDs

Reliance Industries Q4FY25 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the country's most valuable company by market capitalization, approved a fundraising plan today, April 25, along with the announcement of its performance for the March quarter and FY25.

The company is looking to raise up to ₹25,000 crore domestically through the issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to ₹25,000 crore (Rupees Twenty-Five Thousand Crore only), in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis," the company said in today's regulatory filing.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate last raised funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in November 2023. The company issued a 10-year bond at a coupon rate of 7.79%, raising a total of ₹20,000 crore. This marked the largest rupee-denominated corporate bond issue by a private company in India at the time.

Prior to this, RIL had raised funds through NCDs in May 2020, allotting unsecured, redeemable NCDs worth ₹3,600 crore on a private placement basis. These debentures had a tenure of three years and were redeemed on September 21, 2023.

Reliance Industries Q4 and FY25 results snapshot The company reported a 2.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25) at ₹9,407 crore. In the same period last year, it reported a net profit of ₹18,951 crore.

The company's revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹2,64,573 crore, up nearly 10 per cent YoY, compared to ₹2,40,715 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

On the operating front, the EBITDA for the quarter grew 3.6 per cent YoY to ₹48,737 crore from ₹47,050 crore in Q4FY24, while the EBITDA margin came at 16.9 per cent, down 90 basis points from 17.8 per cent YoY.

For the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company's consolidated revenue came at a record ₹10,71,174 crore, which was up 7.1 per cent YoY, while the Consolidated profit after tax for FY25 grew 2.9 per cent YoY to ₹81,309 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA also grew 2.9 per cent YoY to ₹1,83,422 crore for the last financial year.