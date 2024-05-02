Q4 results review: Havells India shares hit record high on strong earnings despite MOSL downgrade
Motilal Oswal downgraded FMEG firm Havells India to neutral from buy due to expensive valuations, but still sees a 7% upside to ₹1,780 post Q4FY24 results. Stock surged 41% from 52-week low, showing volatility in 2024 with positive returns in 2 of 4 months.
After an around 10 percent jump in April, brokerage house Motilal Oswal has downgraded FMEG (fast-moving electrical goods) firm Havells India to neutral from buy on the back of its expensive valuations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started