Q4 results review: IndiaMART InterMESH zooms 10% despite target price cuts as Q4 PAT jumps 79%
IndiaMART InterMESH shares surged 10% on strong Q4 results despite target price cuts. Stock hit day's high of ₹2,913, up 21.6% from 52-week low. Company's net profit rose 79% YoY in Q4FY24 to ₹99.6 crore.
Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH (Indiamart) surged 10 percent in intra-day deals today (May 2) on the back of robust March quarter (Q4FY24) results. The rise comes even after brokerages cut target price for the stock post its Q4 results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started