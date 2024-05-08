Earnings review: Voltas shares drop over 9% on weak Q4 results; should you still buy?
Voltas shares dropped over 9% as weak Q4FY24 results showed a 22.75% decline in net profit due to higher expenses. Despite a 42% rise in revenue, total expenses also increased. Operating margin dropped, causing the stock to fall 9.1% to ₹1,261.65.
Shares of Voltas lost over 9 percent in intra-day deals today after the firm posted weak results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). This is the third straight session of decline for the FMEG firm, losing over 15 percent in this period.
