Q4 results: TCS, Anand Rathi, Tranformers and Rectifiers among companies to declare earnings next week; check list here.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services, brokerage firm Anand Rathi are all set to kickstart the fourth quarter earnings season next week. Other than TCS, other mid-cap companies will also be declaring their financial results for the January–March quarter of FY25 in the coming week.

Advertisement

These updates will provide initial insights into how Indian companies fared in the last quarter of FY25 and what could be expected in the upcoming fiscal year.

"Market focus is gradually shifting toward the upcoming corporate earnings season. The initial outlook remains subdued, with the risk of further downward revisions to earnings growth, largely due to tepid demand and continued margin pressures. The IT sector is expected to report soft numbers, and investor sentiment will hinge heavily on management commentary. Persistent global growth concerns and the potential for elevated inflation in the US may lead companies to delay discretionary IT spending, dampening the sector’s near-term outlook," said Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare earnings next week between 7 April to 11 April - TCS Q4 FY25 results Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading IT services firm, is set to announce its Q4FY25 results on April 10. On the same day, the board will also review the proposal for a final dividend for FY25.

Advertisement

Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 FY25 results Anand Rathi Wealth, a wealth management firm, is set to announce its Q4 and FY25 financial results on April 11. The company has also planned an earnings call with investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. that day.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Q4 FY25 results Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is set to hold its earnings call on April 8 to review its standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

BF Utilities Q4 FY25 results Small-cap company BF Utilities is set to release its Q4FY25 results on April 9. Previously, the firm told the exchanges that its board would review and approve the unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, on that date.

Advertisement

OK Play India Q4 FY25 results OK Play India is set to announce its standalone and consolidated Q4 and full-year financial results on April 9.

Padam Cotton Yarns Q4 FY25 results Textile company Padam Cotton Yarns is set to announce its Q4 and FY25 financial results, along with its final dividend, on April 11.