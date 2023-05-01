Q4 results this week: Amid earnings season, both market observers and retail investors are eagerly waiting for the fourth quarter results of Adani group companies, especially after the Hindenburg Research report raised conern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. Q4 results of Adani group companies are also important as it would give a concrete fundamental picture of the company after the recent sell off post-US short seller's allegations. For such retail investors and Dalal Street observers, there is a piece of stock market news, which they can't afford to miss out.

Out of 10 Adani Group companies, six companies — Adani Green Energy, NDTV, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar and Adani Enterprises — are going to declare their Q4 results this week. Out of these six Adani group companies, Adani Green Energy and NDTV's Q4 results are expected today whereas Q4 results for Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements is expected on 2nd May 2023 i.e. on Tuesday. Adani Wilmar Q4 results will be made public on 3rd May 2023 i.e. on Wednesday whereas Adani Enterprises Q4 results will be declared on 4th May 2023 i.e. on Thursday.

Here we list out full details in regard to these Adani group of companies Q3 results:

Adani Enterprises Q3 results

In Q3FY23 results, Adani Enterprises Ltd reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹820 crore during the third quarter of FY23 as compared to net loss of ₹12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. It had posted a profit of ₹460 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. Adani Enterprises share price ended on Friday at ₹1,922 apiece on NSE.

Adani Wilmar Q3FY23 results

In December ended quarter in FY23, Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at ₹246 crore as compared to ₹211 crore in Q3FY22. The company's revenue from operations rose 7% to ₹15,438.05 crore from ₹14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year. The Food & FMCG segment has contributed 15% by volume to the overall sales and delivered 27% volume growth in the quarter under review. Adani Wilmar share price ended at ₹412 per share on NSE after the end of weekend session last week.

Ambuja Cements Q3 results 2023

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, reported a 46% jump in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) as fuel costs fell and demand rose. The net profit was ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to ₹4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.