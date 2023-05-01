Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Q4 results this week: Adani Enterprises to Adani Wilmar — these Adani group companies to announce earnings soon
Back

Q4 results this week: Amid earnings season, both market observers and retail investors are eagerly waiting for the fourth quarter results of Adani group companies, especially after the Hindenburg Research report raised conern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. Q4 results of Adani group companies are also important as it would give a concrete fundamental picture of the company after the recent sell off post-US short seller's allegations. For such retail investors and Dalal Street observers, there is a piece of stock market news, which they can't afford to miss out.

Out of 10 Adani Group companies, six companies — Adani Green Energy, NDTV, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar and Adani Enterprises — are going to declare their Q4 results this week. Out of these six Adani group companies, Adani Green Energy and NDTV's Q4 results are expected today whereas Q4 results for Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements is expected on 2nd May 2023 i.e. on Tuesday. Adani Wilmar Q4 results will be made public on 3rd May 2023 i.e. on Wednesday whereas Adani Enterprises Q4 results will be declared on 4th May 2023 i.e. on Thursday.

Here we list out full details in regard to these Adani group of companies Q3 results:

Adani Enterprises Q3 results

In Q3FY23 results, Adani Enterprises Ltd reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of 820 crore during the third quarter of FY23 as compared to net loss of 12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. It had posted a profit of 460 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. Adani Enterprises share price ended on Friday at 1,922 apiece on NSE.

Adani Wilmar Q3FY23 results

In December ended quarter in FY23, Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at 246 crore as compared to 211 crore in Q3FY22. The company's revenue from operations rose 7% to 15,438.05 crore from 14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year. The Food & FMCG segment has contributed 15% by volume to the overall sales and delivered 27% volume growth in the quarter under review. Adani Wilmar share price ended at 412 per share on NSE after the end of weekend session last week.

Ambuja Cements Q3 results 2023

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, reported a 46% jump in standalone net profit at 368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) as fuel costs fell and demand rose. The net profit was 252.81 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to 4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from 3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout