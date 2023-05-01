Q4 results this week: Adani Enterprises to Adani Wilmar — these Adani group companies to announce earnings soon2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Q4 results this week: Six Adani group companies that are soon going to declare their Q4FY23 numbers are Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and NDTV
Q4 results this week: Amid earnings season, both market observers and retail investors are eagerly waiting for the fourth quarter results of Adani group companies, especially after the Hindenburg Research report raised conern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. Q4 results of Adani group companies are also important as it would give a concrete fundamental picture of the company after the recent sell off post-US short seller's allegations. For such retail investors and Dalal Street observers, there is a piece of stock market news, which they can't afford to miss out.
