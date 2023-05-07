Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Q4 results this week: Tata Motors, Canara Bank, HAL, DLF, Vedanta, L&T, and more
After a spectacular market rally, the stock market tumbled and closed in red last week. On Friday, Sensex tumbled 694.96 points and settled at 61,054.29 and Nifty fell by 186.80 points to 18,069. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies also dropped by 1.43 lakh crore to RS 273.77 lakh crore. A rate hike by European Central Bank and fear over the worsening US banking sector also proved to be a market dampener. However, the week also witnessed some phenomenal quarterly results from companies like TVS Motors, Nestle India, etc.

Share market reaction of companies like Tata Motors, DLF, Vedanta,Apollo Pipes, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Matrimony.com, will depend a lot on their quarterly performance. Other companies like Sagar Cement, Cera Sanitary, Care Ratings, Honda India PP, etc will announce their quarterly results next week. The quarterly performance of these companies will affect their share value.

May 8

Share market investors will be keenly looking at the company result of Avadh Sugar, Ugar Sugar Work, Sterling Tools, Hindustan Motors, etc. Other companies like Andhra Paper, Apollo Pipes, Shriram Pistons, IRB InvIT, Craftsman, Birlasoft, Kalpataru Power, Alankit Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd, etc will also report their quarterly earnings on Monday.

May 9

On Tuesday, stock market investors need to focus on the quarterly result of Matrimony.com, Suven Life Science, Manorama Industries, Raymond Ltd. Other than that, Birla Corporation Ltd, Eveready Industries, Shanthi Gears, Ganesh Housing, TD Power System, Man Infra, Nazara, Jai Prakash power, etc will also release their quarterly earnings.

May 10

Quarterly earnings of Larsen and Toubro, Procter and Gambler Hygeine, Gokul Agro, Sagar Cement, Cera Sanitary, BMW Industries, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products, etc will be in focus. Orchid Pharma, Kabra Extrusion, Venkys, Sagar Cement, Pricol, MAS Financial Services, HG Infra Engineering, Prism Johnson, Cera Sanitary, etc will also announce their result on Wednesday.

May 11

On Thursday, GTL Infra, Ajmera Realty, Mangalore Chemicals, Everest Ind, DCW, Shankara Buildings, CARE Ratings, Paisalo Digital, Neuland Lab, South India Bank, Asian Paints Ltd, Eicher Motors, Everest Industries, Gillette India Limited, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Religare Enterprises, etc will announce their results.

May 12

Markets will respond to the quarterly earnings of Vedanta Limited, Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Pix Transmis, InfoBeans Tech, Gulshan Poly, Rane Holdings, Solara Active, Alembic Texmaco Rail, Butterfly, VST Tillers, Honda India PP, etc. Other than these companies Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive India, Dish TV, DLF Ltd, Gulshan Polyols, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Mannapuram Finance Ltd, Orient Electric, PolyCab, Solara, etc will also announce their results on Friday.

May 13

On May 13, Sonata Software Limited will announce its quarterly earnings. Other companies like Themis Medicare, Bhagiradh Chemicals, Data Patterns, Sonata, Navin Fluorine, Avenue Supermar, etc will announce their quarterly results. On May 14, Bhansali Engineering and Rainbow Child will announce their results.

