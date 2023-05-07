After a spectacular market rally, the stock market tumbled and closed in red last week. On Friday, Sensex tumbled 694.96 points and settled at 61,054.29 and Nifty fell by 186.80 points to 18,069. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies also dropped by ₹1.43 lakh crore to RS 273.77 lakh crore. A rate hike by European Central Bank and fear over the worsening US banking sector also proved to be a market dampener. However, the week also witnessed some phenomenal quarterly results from companies like TVS Motors, Nestle India, etc.

