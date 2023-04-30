The March quarter earnings season has been mixed as major IT firms have posted the lower-than-expected Q4 earnings, but strong numbers from banking and other financial companies.

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent last week. Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend.

Market movements would be guided by foreign funds' trading activity, monthly automobile sales data and global.

This week, several index majors Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, HDFC, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, along with FMCG majors Marico, Britannia and a several other companies will announce their results.

May 1

Adani Green Energy, New Delhi Television (NDTV), Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Gravita India, Dilip Buildcon, GNA Axles, 5Paisa Capital, Shish Industries and others will announce their results on May 1.

May 2

Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, and other major banking firms like UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, along with KEI Industries, Fino Payments Bank, and others will announce their Q4 numbers.

Multibagger, Varun Beverages is all set to consider a stock split with its March quarter results.

May 3

Titan Company, Adani Wilmar , Godrej Properties, Havells India, Tata Chemicals, Sonata Software, ABB India, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Petronet LNG, Solar Industries India, and others will declare their earnings on May 3.

May 4

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, United Breweries, Sundram Fasteners and others will announce their March quarter numbers.

May 5

Britannia Industries, Marico, Federal Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Dart Express, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Tata Investment Corporation, Equitas Small Finance Bank and other of other companies will put out the earnings for Q4.

May 6

Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Grindwell Norton, Aether Industries, ADF Foods, Computer Age Management Services, 3i Infotech, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Orbit Exports, Trident Lifeline among others will declare their results.