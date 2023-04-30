Q4 results this week: Titan, Tata Steel, Marico, Adani Enterprises, HDFC, TVS Motor others2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM IST
This week, several index majors Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, HDFC, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, other companies will announce their results.
The March quarter earnings season has been mixed as major IT firms have posted the lower-than-expected Q4 earnings, but strong numbers from banking and other financial companies.
