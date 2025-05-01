Q4 results today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, RailTel, 5Paisa Capital and others to declare earnings on May 1

Q4 results today: As the earnings season enters the month of May, several major companies, including tech giants TCS, HCL Tech, and Infosys, and banking majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025.

On Thursday, May 1 2025, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and RailTel Corporation of India are among the major companies scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today - Full list 5paisa Capital, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bondada Engineering, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Eternal, Home First Finance Company India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Madhav Infra Projects, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paushak, RailTel Corporation of India, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company, SIS and Sportking India will be declaring earnings today.

Q4 results tomorrow On May 2, 2025 companies scheduled to announce financial results are AAA Technologies, Archean Chemical Industries, Aether Industries, Ami Organics, City Union Bank, Dhampur Bio Organics, Deep Industries, Dhani Services, Godrej Properties, Gravita India, Infobeans Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Saw, Kids Medical Systems, Latent View Analytics, Marico, Mishka Exim, Nagarjuna Agri Tech, Newgen Software Technologies, Nitco, Nitta Gelatin India, Omax Autos, Parag Milk Foods, PNB Gilts, Pyxis Finvest, R R Kabel, Sadhana Nitro Chem, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sunteck Realty, Tahmar Enterprises, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Transwarranty Finance, TRF, Vijay Textiles, V-Mart Retail and Yasho Industries.

Adani Ports Q4 update On April 26, 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ltd. announced that the company will hold its board meeting to declare its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25. India's largest private sector port operator will announce financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, according to the exchange filing.

In addition to the financial results, the company is set to consider announcing a dividend for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Board of directors have decided “to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” according to Adani Ports' exchange filing.