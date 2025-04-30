Q4 results today: Adani Power, Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation and others to declare earnings on April 30

Q4 results today: As April comes to an end, several major companies, including tech giants — TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys — and banking majors such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025 some of the major companies scheduled to announce their March quarter financial results are Adani Power, Vedanta, Federal Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Infrastructure, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Varun Beverages.

Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 Preview The Anil Agarwal-led metal company's net profit for the January-March quarter is expected to be ₹3,287 crore, a jump of 140% from ₹1,367 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Mint reported on April 29, 2025. The net profit may decline 7.3% from ₹3,547 crore in the December quarter, the report said citing Kotak Institutional Equities' estimates.

The revenue of Vedanta for Q4FY25 is expected to grow 10.3% on a year-to-year basis at ₹39,173 crore.