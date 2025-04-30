Q4 results today: Adani Power, Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation and others to declare earnings on April 30

Q4 results today: On April 30, 2025, companies such as Vedanta and Adani Power are expected to announce their financial outcomes for the January-March quarter.

Q4 results today: As April comes to an end, several major companies, including tech giants — TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys — and banking majors such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025 some of the major companies scheduled to announce their March quarter financial results are Adani Power, Vedanta, Federal Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Infrastructure, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Varun Beverages.

Q4 results today — Full list

Companies expected to declare financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 are Adani Power, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Bandhan Bank, BEML Land Assets, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Elantas Beck India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Federal Bank, Forbes & Company, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, Greaves Cotton, Orient Green Power Company, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Jagjanani Textiles, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Infrastructure, Krystal Integrated Services, KSB,LG Balakrishnan & Bros, LKP Securities, MAS Financial Services, Moil, Mukesh Babu Financial Services, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, The Phoenix Mills, The Phosphate Company, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Quint Digital, Rajkamal Synthetics, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, R.S. Software (India), Sagar Systech, Satchmo Holdings, Sattva Sukun Lifecare, Shradha AI Technologies, Skipper, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, SRG Housing Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Swastika Investsmart, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Vedanta, Ventura Textiles, Vertex Securities, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility and Wisec Global.

Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 Preview

The Anil Agarwal-led metal company's net profit for the January-March quarter is expected to be 3,287 crore, a jump of 140% from 1,367 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Mint reported on April 29, 2025. The net profit may decline 7.3% from 3,547 crore in the December quarter, the report said citing Kotak Institutional Equities' estimates.

The revenue of Vedanta for Q4FY25 is expected to grow 10.3% on a year-to-year basis at 39,173 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 07:37 AM IST
