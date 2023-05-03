Driven by strong Q4 earnings, the Indian stock market rally managed to shrug off the impact of mixed global cues and continued for the eighth trading session in a row on Tuesday. Sensex rose over 61,350 levels and Nifty 50 was slightly shy of the 18,150 mark.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 0.40% higher at 61,354.71. Nifty 50 ended at 0.46% higher at 18,147.65. Investors also witnessed a strong market rally in both smallcap and Midcap indexes.

Stock market investors will be keenly waiting for the quarterly earnings report of major firms like Adani Wilmar, Titan, Godrej Properties, MRF, Havels India, and Reliance Power, on Wednesday.

Bajaj Consumer, Chola Investment, Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd, Jyothy Labs, JK Agri Genetic, Lucent Ind., KPR Mill, Mold-Tek Pack, Petronet LNG, Pil Italica, Plastiblends, Rane Brake, Solar Ind, Sula Vineyards, Sonata, Tata Chemicals, Vimta Labs, Vishnu Chemical, White Organic, VTM, etc, will also announce their results on Wednesday.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a 16.5% jump in its net profit to Rs246 crore in Q3FY23, against ₹211 crore in Q3FY22. The company posted a 7% rise in its revenue from operations to ₹15,438.05 crore from ₹14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Company's Food and FMCG segment contribution was up by 15 per cent in terms of volume to the overall sales. The segment delivered 27 per cent volume growth in the quarter under review. Adani Wilmar's share price ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹415.50 on BSE.

Titan

A day ahead of its Q4 results, Titan's shares closed 0.79% higher at ₹2661.15 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

The flagship firm of the Tata Group reported a 3.7 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹951 crore for the third quarter, against Rs987 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous financial year. On the other hand, the company reported double-digit revenue growth during the December quarter, which was led by healthy consumer demand due to the festive season.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties shares closed 0.94% higher at ₹1328.05 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

During the December quarter, the company reported a whopping 51% rise in its net profit to ₹58.74 crore, compared to ₹39.02 crore of profit earned during the December quarter of FY22.

Its revenue from operations during Q3FY23 fell by 13.34% to Rs404.6 crore, from Rs. 466.9 crore in Q3FY22. However, the company managed to improve its revenue sequentially by 10%.

MRF

Shares of tyre maker, MRF closed on a marginally lower note at ₹88593.60 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

The tyre maker reported a 17% rise in its net profit to ₹175 crore in the quarter that ended in December, compared to ₹149 crore in the same period a year ago. Its revenue increased by 15 per cent to ₹5,645 crore as compared to ₹4,920 crore in Q3FY22.

During its previous earnings report release, the company came into the news for announcing a second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share, which was priced at nearly ₹89,000, at that time. The announced dividend was extremely lower than the expectations of the investors.

Havells India

Reflecting investors' apprehension, Havells India shares closed 0.34 per cent lower at ₹1225.85 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

The company reported a 7.3% YoY drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹283.52 in the quarter that ended in December. The slump in profit was the result of higher raw material costs. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹305 crore in Q3FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 13 per cent YoY to ₹4,127.57 crore. The cost of raw materials and components consumed stood at ₹2,321.99 crore in Q3FY23 against ₹2,089.59 crore in Q3FY22.