Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a 16.5% jump in its net profit to Rs246 crore in Q3FY23, against ₹211 crore in Q3FY22. The company posted a 7% rise in its revenue from operations to ₹15,438.05 crore from ₹14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Company's Food and FMCG segment contribution was up by 15 per cent in terms of volume to the overall sales. The segment delivered 27 per cent volume growth in the quarter under review. Adani Wilmar's share price ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹415.50 on BSE.