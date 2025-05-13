Q4 results today: Airtel, Tata Motors, GAIL, Hero Motocorp & others to declare earnings on May 13 | Check full list

Q4 results today: On May 13, 2025, numerous companies, including Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors, will release their financial results.

Riya R Alex
Published13 May 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Q4 results today: Bharti Airtel will announce earnings on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Q4 results today: The earnings season has entered its second month, with several companies having already announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

On May 13, 2025, major companies such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Cipla and Gail (India) are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

 

Q4 results today — Full list

Companies including 7NR Retail, Aditya Birla Capital, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amba Enterprises, Albert David, Alembic, The Anup Engineering, Anupam Finserv, ARCL Organics, Arkade Developers, ASK Automotive, Aurionpro Solutions, Axtel Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, BN Rathi Securities, Bharat Road Network, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Chemplast Sanmar, Cipla, John Cockerill India, Containe Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dhruva Capital Services, Duroply Industries, Dutron Polymers, Dynamic Cables, Elnet Technologies, Eureka Industries, Everlon Financials, Gail (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Heads UP Ventures, Hero MotoCorp, Honeywell Automation India, HP Adhesives and Harmony Capital Service will declare earnings today.

Some other companies scheduled to announce financial results today are IB Infotech Enterprises, IKIO Technologies, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), ITD Cementation India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Key Corporation, Kinetic Engineering, Lynx Machinery & Commercials, Mafatlal Industries, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Manali Petrochemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, NIIT, Nitin Spinners, Olympic Management & Financial Services, OTCO International, Panther Industrial Products, Patel Engineering, Platinum Industries, Prabha Energy, Ranjeet Mechatronics, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures, Rotographics (India), Rikhav Securities, RSWM, Sai Life Sciences, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shivkamal Impex, Siemens, Signature Green Corporation, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Sterling Tools, Suven Life Sciences, Syrma SGS Technology, Systematix Securities, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Tata Motors, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Transcorp International, VCU Data Management, VIP Industries and VST Tillers Tractors.

Q4 results so far

Major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, tech giants including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and leading banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank have declared earnings so far.

 

