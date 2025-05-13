Q4 results today: Airtel, Tata Motors, GAIL, Hero Motocorp & others to declare earnings on May 13 | Check full list

Q4 results today: The earnings season has entered its second month, with several companies having already announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

On May 13, 2025, major companies such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Cipla and Gail (India) are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Some other companies scheduled to announce financial results today are IB Infotech Enterprises, IKIO Technologies, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), ITD Cementation India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Key Corporation, Kinetic Engineering, Lynx Machinery & Commercials, Mafatlal Industries, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Manali Petrochemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, NIIT, Nitin Spinners, Olympic Management & Financial Services, OTCO International, Panther Industrial Products, Patel Engineering, Platinum Industries, Prabha Energy, Ranjeet Mechatronics, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures, Rotographics (India), Rikhav Securities, RSWM, Sai Life Sciences, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shivkamal Impex, Siemens, Signature Green Corporation, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Sterling Tools, Suven Life Sciences, Syrma SGS Technology, Systematix Securities, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Tata Motors, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Transcorp International, VCU Data Management, VIP Industries and VST Tillers Tractors.

Q4 results so far Major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, tech giants including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and leading banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank have declared earnings so far.