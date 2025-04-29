Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, BPCL & others to declare earnings on April 29

Q4 results today: With the earnings season entering the third week of April, several major companies including tech giants — TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and banking majors, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2025.
On Tuesday, April 29 2025, some of the major companies scheduled to announce financial results are Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Punjab & Sind Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Welspun Speciality Solutions, according to the BSE calendar.
Here's the list of companies expected to announce financial results today, April 29 2025 —
Ambuja Cements, Aryaman Capital Markets, Atishay, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Capital Small Finance Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Capital Small Finance Bank, CDG Petchem, Ceat, CFF Fluid Control, CIE Automotive India, Cil Securities, DB International Stock Brokers, Delphi World Money, De Nora India, Escorp Asset Management, Fedbank Financial Services, Fedbank Financial Services, Hiliks Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indostar Capital Finance, Jindal Hotels, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills. Kiduja India, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nath Bio-Genes (India), NDL Ventures, Orbit Exports, PCBL Chemical, Poddar Housing and Development, Praj Industries, Punjab & Sind Bank, Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Tokyo Finance, Trent, Umiya Buildcon, UTI Asset Management Company, Vishal Mega Mart and Welspun Speciality Solutions.
Many prominent companies such as BPCL, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor, and UltraTech Cement are scheduled to release quarterly results this week.
Regarding the impact of Q4 earnings this season, Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments told Mint earlier, “Weak start to Q4 results season did affect the market trend. The outlook for Q4 earnings season is muted and likely to uptick from next Q1 FY26 onwards."
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.