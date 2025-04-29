Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, BPCL & others to declare earnings on April 29

Q4 results today: With the earnings season entering the third week of April, several major companies including tech giants — TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and banking majors, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2025.

On Tuesday, April 29 2025, some of the major companies scheduled to announce financial results are Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Punjab & Sind Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Welspun Speciality Solutions, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today — Full list Here's the list of companies expected to announce financial results today, April 29 2025 —

Q4 results this week Many prominent companies such as BPCL, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor, and UltraTech Cement are scheduled to release quarterly results this week.

Regarding the impact of Q4 earnings this season, Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments told Mint earlier, “Weak start to Q4 results season did affect the market trend. The outlook for Q4 earnings season is muted and likely to uptick from next Q1 FY26 onwards."

