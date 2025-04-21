Q4 results today: Indraprastha Gas, Mahindra Logistics, Tata Investments among 16 firms to release earnings on April 21

Q4 results today: Indraprastha Gas, Mahindra Logistics, Alok Industries, and Tata Investments, among at least 16 companies releasing their Q4FY25 results today, on April 21.

For the earnings ahead, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments feels that a sector-specific or stock-specific investment strategy is likely, “driven by upcoming earnings releases and subsequent management commentary, which will play a key role in shaping market sentiment”.

Q4FY25 Earnings Season Begins! The Q4 earnings season has begun and over 100 companies including several bluechip names are set to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25) this week. According to investors, they will be closely monitoring earnings reports for company performance, management insights, and forward-looking statements, as these could drive stock price movements.

Notably, several marquee companies, including Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Communications (TCS), Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India, and Nestle India, are set to announce their Q4 FY25 results this week.

Indian Stock Markets Review At last market close, the Indian stock market last rallied sharply to record a four-year high, amid reversal in foreign investors' selloff and expectations of a breakthrough in trade deal between Japan and the United States over Donald Trump's tariffs.

Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose two per cent in the previous session, logging their fourth day of rally in the holiday-shortened week. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 per cent to reclaim the 78,000 level. It finally settled at 78,553.20.

The NSE Nifty surged 414.45 points or 1.77 per cent to 23,851.65. In four days, the BSE benchmark jumped 4,706.05 points or 6.37 per cent, and the Nifty surged 1,452.5 points or 6.48 per cent. Still, the benchmarks are down around nine per cent from their lifetime highs in late September.