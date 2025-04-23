Q4 results today: LTIMindtree, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Thyrocare, more on April 23

Q4 results today: LTIMindtree, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Tyrocare Technologies and Rallis India are among at least 27 companies set to release their Q4FY25 results today, April 23.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, the upcoming earnings releases and subsequent management commentary will play a key role in shaping market sentiment.

Q4FY25 Earnings Season Begins The Q4 earnings season has begun, and over 100 companies, including several blue-chip names, are set to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25) this week. Investors will be closely monitoring earnings reports for company performance, management insights, and forward-looking statements, as these could drive stock price movements.

Notably, several marquee companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Communications (TCS), Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India, and Nestle India, are set to announce their Q4 FY25 results this week.

Indian Stock Markets Today — April 23, 2025 The Indian stock market closed higher on April 22, extending the rally for the sixth consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,167.25, up 41.70 points, or 0.17 per cent; while the Sensex gained 187.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 79,595.59.

According to Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, while strong domestic fundamentals continue to provide support, underperformance in the US markets is capping the upside momentum. “With the Nifty having reached its immediate target of 24,250, some consolidation in the index is likely. However, the overall tone remains positive. Traders are advised to maintain a ‘buy on dips’ approach in the index and focus on stocks showing momentum, particularly those driven by earnings announcements,” he added.

