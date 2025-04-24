Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance, L&T Tech & more on April 24

Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance, L&T Tech, and NELCO are among at least 29 companies set to release their Q4FY25 results today, April 24.

The Q4 earnings season has begun, and over 100 companies, including several blue-chip names, are slated to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25) this week. Investors will be closely monitoring earnings reports for company performance, management insights, and forward-looking statements, as these could drive stock price movements.

Stock market today — April 24 In the previous markets closing session on April 23, ended 0.63 per cent higher at 24,319.35 due to positive global cues. And while Bank Nifty was own, most other sectors however, led by IT and Auto gained.

Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President of HDFC Securities feels that immediate resistance for Nifty is seen at 24545, “which happens to be 61.8 per cent retracement of the entire fall seen from 26,277(all-time high) to 21,743 (low on April 7, 2025). Support for the Nifty has shifted upwards to 24,072.”

The key support base for the Bank Nifty is placed at 54,000-53,500 levels as per Bajaj Broking.

And Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments feels that the Indian equity market is “sustained its positive momentum, driven by better outcome from the latest set of IT results and optimistic forward-looking comments”.

“However, profit booking was visible in financials after the recent sharp rally. While US-China trade tensions appear to be easing, a rally in US tech stocks has further bolstered overall global market sentiment. The mixed domestic Q4 earnings and uptick in crude prices, along with the recent outperformance of the domestic market, can trigger some consolidation in the near term,” Nair added.