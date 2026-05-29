Q4 results today: Asian Paints, IndiGo, IREDA, Glenmark Pharma - 131 companies to announce earnings on 29 May

A total of 131 companies are set to report their Q4 results on Thursday, 29 May, spanning sectors including aviation, paints, pharmaceuticals, metals, renewable energy, infrastructure, FMCG, media, real estate, and engineering.
Notable companies set to announce their Q4FY26 earnings comprise Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), NMDC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), BEML, Inox Wind, and Rubicon Research.
Asian Paints is expected to remain a focus point due to projected lacklustre performance driven by weak urban demand and increased input costs, while NMDC’s results will be monitored for insights into iron ore prices, production levels, and demand trends in the metals industry.
In the pharmaceutical sector, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and other healthcare firms are anticipated to draw attention for updates concerning export performance, profit margins, and regulatory changes.
IREDA and Inox Wind, will also be in focus as the market evaluates growth momentum in the clean energy sector.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Asian Paints is expected to report a weak quarter-on-quarter performance in Q4FY26, with revenue growth estimated at 4.7% on a weak base. The brokerage expects domestic decorative paints volume growth of around 9% year-on-year, although value growth may remain lower due to downtrading trends.
Motilal Oswal also noted that upcoming price hikes in the paints category could support primary sales through higher channel filling. Gross profit margin is projected to expand 40 basis points YoY to 44.3% on stable raw material prices, while EBITDA margin is expected to improve 130 basis points YoY to 18.5%. The brokerage added that it does not expect any significant impact from elevated crude oil prices during the fourth quarter.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is expected to report Average Seat Kilometre (ASK) of 44.2 billion in Q4FY26, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth, while passenger load factor (PLF) is estimated at 86%, compared to 87.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) are projected at 38 billion, up 3.3% YoY.
The brokerage noted that IndiGo continues to focus on international expansion through the addition of new routes, network expansion, and code-share agreements. Motilal Oswal also highlighted that average fares remained largely flat quarter-on-quarter at ₹6,149 for one-month forward bookings during the quarter, while fares for 15-day forward bookings declined 9% QoQ to ₹6,552.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that NMDC is expected to report strong earnings growth in Q4FY26, supported by healthy volume growth, although average selling prices (ASP) remained largely flat during the quarter.
The brokerage expects EBITDA per tonne to remain steady at around ₹1,700 per tonne in the March quarter. Motilal Oswal also highlighted that the status of incremental environmental clearances (ECs)will remain a key monitorable for the company’s future earnings growth trajectory.
|Sector
|Key companies announcing Q4 Results
|Aviation
|InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
|Paints
|Asian Paints
|Metals & Mining
|NMDC, NMDC Steel, Sunflag Iron and Steel, Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
|Glenmark Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Concord Biotech, Gufic Biosciences, Panacea Biotec, Wanbury, KMC Speciality Hospitals
|Renewable Energy & Power
|IREDA, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services, Gujarat Industries Power Co., Solarium Green Energy
|Engineering & Capital Goods
|BEML, Jyoti CNC Automation, Ingersoll Rand India, KNR Constructions, Talbros Engineering
|Financial Services
|JM Financial, Prime Securities, Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|Logistics & Shipping
|Shreeji Shipping Global, Knowledge Marine, Antony Waste Handling, Sical Logistics
|Auto & Auto Ancillaries
|Lumax Auto Technologies, Jamna Auto Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, Munjal Showa
|FMCG & Consumer
|Tasty Bite Eatables, Foods and Inns, Vadilal Enterprises, Sarveshwar Foods
|Media & Digital
|Zee Media, HT Media, Yaap Digital
|Realty
|Ganesh Housing, TARC, Peninsula Land, Prozone Realty
|Chemicals & Industrials
|FACT, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Panama Petrochem, Mangalam Organics
|Others
|MMTC, Olectra Greentech, Dreamfolks Services, Genesys International, Kitex Garments
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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