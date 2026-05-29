Subscribe

Q4 results today: Asian Paints, IndiGo, IREDA, Glenmark Pharma - 131 companies to announce earnings on 29 May

A total of 131 companies are slated to announce Q4 results on May 29, including Asian Paints and IndiGo. Analysts predict weak performance for Asian Paints due to urban demand issues, while NMDC's results may reveal vital industry insights on iron ore prices and demand trends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 May 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Q4 results today: Asian Paints, IndiGo, IREDA, Glenmark Pharma - 131 companies to announce earnings on 29 May
Q4 results today: Asian Paints, IndiGo, IREDA, Glenmark Pharma - 131 companies to announce earnings on 29 May (PIxabay)
AI Quick Read

A total of 131 companies are set to report their Q4 results on Thursday, 29 May, spanning sectors including aviation, paints, pharmaceuticals, metals, renewable energy, infrastructure, FMCG, media, real estate, and engineering.

Notable companies set to announce their Q4FY26 earnings comprise Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), NMDC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), BEML, Inox Wind, and Rubicon Research.

Advertisement

Asian Paints is expected to remain a focus point due to projected lacklustre performance driven by weak urban demand and increased input costs, while NMDC’s results will be monitored for insights into iron ore prices, production levels, and demand trends in the metals industry.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and other healthcare firms are anticipated to draw attention for updates concerning export performance, profit margins, and regulatory changes.

IREDA and Inox Wind, will also be in focus as the market evaluates growth momentum in the clean energy sector.

Also Read | Infosys Q4 result: Check when the IT major will announce its earnings, dividend

Q4 results Preview

Asian Paints

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Asian Paints is expected to report a weak quarter-on-quarter performance in Q4FY26, with revenue growth estimated at 4.7% on a weak base. The brokerage expects domestic decorative paints volume growth of around 9% year-on-year, although value growth may remain lower due to downtrading trends.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal also noted that upcoming price hikes in the paints category could support primary sales through higher channel filling. Gross profit margin is projected to expand 40 basis points YoY to 44.3% on stable raw material prices, while EBITDA margin is expected to improve 130 basis points YoY to 18.5%. The brokerage added that it does not expect any significant impact from elevated crude oil prices during the fourth quarter.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings Q4 Result: Net profit dips 77% to ₹122 crore

IndiGo

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is expected to report Average Seat Kilometre (ASK) of 44.2 billion in Q4FY26, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth, while passenger load factor (PLF) is estimated at 86%, compared to 87.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) are projected at 38 billion, up 3.3% YoY.

Advertisement

The brokerage noted that IndiGo continues to focus on international expansion through the addition of new routes, network expansion, and code-share agreements. Motilal Oswal also highlighted that average fares remained largely flat quarter-on-quarter at 6,149 for one-month forward bookings during the quarter, while fares for 15-day forward bookings declined 9% QoQ to 6,552.

NMDC

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that NMDC is expected to report strong earnings growth in Q4FY26, supported by healthy volume growth, although average selling prices (ASP) remained largely flat during the quarter.

The brokerage expects EBITDA per tonne to remain steady at around 1,700 per tonne in the March quarter. Motilal Oswal also highlighted that the status of incremental environmental clearances (ECs)will remain a key monitorable for the company’s future earnings growth trajectory.

Advertisement

Also Read | IndiGo Q4 preview: recovery faces a new stress test as costs surge
SectorKey companies announcing Q4 Results
AviationInterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
PaintsAsian Paints
Metals & MiningNMDC, NMDC Steel, Sunflag Iron and Steel, Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Pharmaceuticals & HealthcareGlenmark Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Concord Biotech, Gufic Biosciences, Panacea Biotec, Wanbury, KMC Speciality Hospitals
Renewable Energy & PowerIREDA, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services, Gujarat Industries Power Co., Solarium Green Energy
Engineering & Capital GoodsBEML, Jyoti CNC Automation, Ingersoll Rand India, KNR Constructions, Talbros Engineering
Financial ServicesJM Financial, Prime Securities, Wealth First Portfolio Managers
Logistics & ShippingShreeji Shipping Global, Knowledge Marine, Antony Waste Handling, Sical Logistics
Auto & Auto AncillariesLumax Auto Technologies, Jamna Auto Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, Munjal Showa
FMCG & ConsumerTasty Bite Eatables, Foods and Inns, Vadilal Enterprises, Sarveshwar Foods
Media & DigitalZee Media, HT Media, Yaap Digital
RealtyGanesh Housing, TARC, Peninsula Land, Prozone Realty
Chemicals & IndustrialsFACT, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Panama Petrochem, Mangalam Organics
OthersMMTC, Olectra Greentech, Dreamfolks Services, Genesys International, Kitex Garments

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IndiGoGlenmark PharmaceuticalsAsian PaintsQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ4 results today: Asian Paints, IndiGo, IREDA, Glenmark Pharma - 131 companies to announce earnings on 29 May
Advertisement
Read Next Story