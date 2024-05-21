Q4 results on May 21: At least 28 companies are scheduled to announce their FY24 fourth quarter (Q4) financial results today, on Tuesday, May 21.

The fourth quarter earnings season for FY24 began in April second week and is still ongoing. Over 500 companies are set to announce their fourth quarter or Q4 results this week.

In the domestic market, the upcoming Q4 earnings reports will significantly influence stock movements. Notable companies such as BHEL, JK Tyre, Arvind Fashions, Hitachi Energy, Sheela Foam, Welspun Industries, Gulf Oil, Dollar Industries, and Religare Enterprises are expected to announce their Q4FY24 earnings today.

These announcements are expected to cover various sectors, offering insights into the broader economic landscape. From major technology firms to well-known consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future outlooks.

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 21

BHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India, Ircon International, NMDC Steel, Action Construction Equipment, Godawari Power & Ispat, Eris Lifesciences, Maharashtra Seamless, Aether Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, Sheela Foam, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Galaxy Surfactants, Azad Engineering, RateGain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, Arvind Fashions, Va Tech Wabag, Hindustan Foods, Welspun Enterprises, Tilaknagar Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Dollar Industries.

Markets Update

The BSE and NSE were both closed on Monday, May 20, on account of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections phase 5 voting in Mumbai. All six seats in Mumbai were up for voting during this phase of the seven-phase election.

This was the second such non-working day for the markets in May due to the general elections.

On Saturday, May 18, both stock exchanges held a special live trading session in order to test their preparedness and resilience.

The benchmark Sensex ended at 74,006, up 89 points in the second part of the special trading session, while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,502, up 36 points. Overall, the domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher amid largely positive global cues.

In the first half of a special trading session, the indices closed modestly higher, continuing their recent three-day surge on the back of new inflows of foreign funds. Power Grid, Nestle, Tata Motors and Zee were among the top gainers while JSW Steel, M&M and Maruti lagged.hions

