Q4 results today: Britannia, Bharat Forge, Asian Paints and L&T among 74 companies to declare earnings on May 8

Q4 results today: As the earnings season continues, several companies have already announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025. Major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, tech giants including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and leading banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank have declared earnings so far.
On Thursday, May 8, 2025, major companies such as Britania Industries, Bharat Forge, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, IIFL Finance, Biocon, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.
Aarti Industries, Abhishek Finlease, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Andhra Paper, Aptech, Asahi Songwon Colors, Asarfi Hospital, Asian Paints, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Bodhtree Consulting, Britannia Industries, Canara Bank, Ceigall India, Classic Filaments, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Captain Technocast, D. B. Corp, Dilip Buildcon, DIC India, EPL, Epsom Properties, Escorts Kubota, Fine Organic Industries, GG Automotive Gears, GHCL, Gold Coin Health Foods, GTL Infrastructure, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Construction Company, Ideaforge Technology, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kamdhenu Ventures, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Larsen & Toubro, Maral Overseas and Mayur Uniquoters are some of the companies expected to announce financial results today.
Some of the other companies scheduled to declare earnings on Thursday, May 8 are Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Medico Remedies, Mitsu Chem Plast, Morarka Finance, Muthoot Microfin, Nicco Uco Alliance Credit, Oasis Securities, Oil Country Tubular, Parshwanath Corporation, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries, Pidilite Industries, Prerna Infrabuild, Rain Industries, REC, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, R Systems International, Sera Investments & Finance India, SG Finserve, Sika Interplant Systems, Silver Touch Technologies, S.J.S. Enterprises, Skyline Millars, Solid Stone Company, Sula Vineyards, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syschem India, Titan Company, Triveni Glass, Union Bank of India, Vesuvius India, YOGI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.