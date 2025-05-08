Q4 results today: Britannia, Bharat Forge, Asian Paints and L&T among 74 companies to declare earnings on May 8

Q4 results today: As the earnings season continues, several companies have already announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025. Major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, tech giants including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and leading banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank have declared earnings so far.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, major companies such as Britania Industries, Bharat Forge, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, IIFL Finance, Biocon, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today – Full list Aarti Industries, Abhishek Finlease, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Andhra Paper, Aptech, Asahi Songwon Colors, Asarfi Hospital, Asian Paints, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Bodhtree Consulting, Britannia Industries, Canara Bank, Ceigall India, Classic Filaments, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Captain Technocast, D. B. Corp, Dilip Buildcon, DIC India, EPL, Epsom Properties, Escorts Kubota, Fine Organic Industries, GG Automotive Gears, GHCL, Gold Coin Health Foods, GTL Infrastructure, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Construction Company, Ideaforge Technology, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kamdhenu Ventures, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Larsen & Toubro, Maral Overseas and Mayur Uniquoters are some of the companies expected to announce financial results today.

