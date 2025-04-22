Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, AU Small Finance Bank among companies to announce earnings on April 22

Q4 results today: Several IT giants and major banks have already announced financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025. This week, over 100 companies are scheduled to announce their earnings. On Tuesday, April 22 2025, companies such as HCL Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank, and Waaree Energies are among the top companies declaring financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today Companies announcing financial results on Tuesday, April 22 2025, are AU Small Finance Bank, CDG Petchem, Cella Space, Choice International, CISTRO Telelink, Cyient DLM, Delta Corp, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Havells India, HCL Technologies, Huhtamaki India, JMJ Fintech, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Sampann Utpadan India, Tata Communications, Vardhman Special Steels and Waaree Energies.

HCL Technologies Q4 results preview India's third-largest IT services company is expected to report a muted performance in Q4, according to analysts, due to seasonal factors, wage hikes, and the contraction of the high-margin Products & Platforms (P&P) vertical, as Mint reported on Monday, April 21, 2025. The Engineering and R&D (ER&D) and manufacturing segments may stay soft, while the BFSI sector is likely to be stable, and the Hi-Tech segment is expected to display early signs of a recovery.

Q4 results this week Major companies such as Reliance Industries, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, and Nestle India are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY25 earnings this week, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results tomorrow 360 ONE WAM, ANS Industries, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, Dalmia Bharat, DEN Networks, Eimco Elecon (India), Filatex India, Gravity (India), Gujarat Hotels Limited, IIRM Holdings India Ltd, IndusInd Bank, ITI, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, LTIMindtree, Mahindra Scooters, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Rallis India, Refex Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tata Consumer Products, Thyrocare Technologies, Tips Industries, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Wendt (India) will announce results on April 23, 2025.