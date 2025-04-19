Q4 results today: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank among major companies to announce earnings on April 19

Q4 results today: Several IT giants have already announced financial results for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2025, now it's the turn of banks to announce earnings for the same quarter. On Saturday, April 19 2025 India's major lenders such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank are among the five companies scheduled to announce results.

Banking sector Q4 results preview For the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2025, the banking sector is expected to report muted earnings due to decent loan and deposit growth, pressure on net interest margins and issues with unsecured and microfinance segments. Meanwhile, regulatory changes and recoveries are expected to aid credit costs, according to a Mint report on April 15.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results Preview India’s biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is estimated to report a 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q4FY25. The net interest income (NII) is likely to rise by 5.5 per cent year-on-year, the report stated, citing Motilal Oswal Financial Services . Margins may remain slightly moderate while cost ratios are expected to be stable, while margins may slightly moderate.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview The bank is estimated to post a strong performance in Q4FY25 due to healthy business growth and improved asset quality. Net profit is expected to increase 12.3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, NII is expected to grow 9.2 per cent year-on-year. Margins are also estimated to expand for the quarter/year ended on March 31,2025, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.