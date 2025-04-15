Q4 results today: ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IREDA, 7 others to declare earnings

Stock market today: Indian markets are expected to open in the green today, April 15, as U.S. markets ended higher overnight after investors cheered U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on non-retaliation countries for 90 days.

Advertisement

Trump also issued exemptions for Chinese-made semiconductors and electronics, amid warnings that U.S. consumers could face skyrocketing prices on products such as smartphones and laptops. The new exemptions are expected to benefit U.S. tech companies like Nvidia and Dell, as well as Apple, which manufactures iPhones and other premium products in China, triggering a rally in U.S. tech stocks.

With global cues expected to drive market sentiment today, April 15, the focus will also be on earnings, as 10 companies are set to announce their March quarter results.

Q4 results to watch on April 15 A total of 10 companies are set to announce their Q4FY24 earnings today, April 15, with investor attention likely to remain focused on ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

Advertisement

In the previous December quarter, ICICI Lombard posted a 68% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹724 crore, while its total income rose to ₹6,161 crore from ₹5,194 crore a year earlier. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹325 crore in Q3FY24, up from ₹227 crore in the same period last year.

However, its total income dropped significantly to ₹4,536 crore from ₹26,430 crore year-on-year. IREDA registered a net profit of ₹425 crore in Q3, with revenue from operations increasing to ₹1,700 crore from ₹1,253 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Other stocks in focus Vedanta will remain in the spotlight as the company faces a ₹71 crore fine over alleged fly ash disposal violations. The company has stated that it will challenge the order.

Ashoka Buildcon is also in focus after announcing the sale of its entire 100% stake in 16 wholly owned subsidiaries to Unique Hybrid Renewables Energy Private Limited.

Info Edge has set May 7 as the record date for its upcoming stock split in the ratio of 1:5, which could draw investor interest.

HAL's share price will also be in focus today, April 15, after the company clarified that it has not finalized PwC as the consultancy firm for its R&D benchmarking, countering earlier reports. Quess Corp will be watched as today is the ex-date for the demerger of Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises.

Advertisement

Hexaware is also on the radar, with today being the ex-date for a dividend of ₹5.75 per share. Meanwhile, Mini Diamonds has scheduled a board meeting today to consider a preferential issue of shares. Ashiana Housing reported a 33% drop in its Q4 sales bookings to ₹575 crore, which may impact investor sentiment.

Walchand Nagar Industries has declared a lockout at its Satara plant in Maharashtra due to labor-related issues. TCS is likely to draw attention as the company’s wage growth has slowed to a record low amid squeezed IT budgets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.