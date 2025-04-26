Q4 results today: IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance & others to announce earnings on April 26

Q4 results today: IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance and  Indiabulls Enterprises are among major companies to announce financial results on Saturday, April 26.

Riya R Alex
Published26 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Q4 results today: IDFC First, India Cements and MRPL are among at least 13 companies to release earnings reports today, on April 26.
Q4 results today: IDFC First, India Cements and MRPL are among at least 13 companies to release earnings reports today, on April 26. (Image: Pixabay )

Q4 results today: Earnings season has kicked off with the month of April. Several tech giants, such as TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and banking majors, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2025. On Saturday, April 26, major companies such as IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance and Indiabulls Enterprises are scheduled to announce earnings, according to BSE calendar.

Q4 results today - Full list

Companies scheduled to announce financial results on Saturday, April 26, 2025 for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025, are Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Avantel, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, IDFC First Bank, Indiabulls Enterprises, India Cements, Kamat Hotels (India), Manorama Industries, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Samsrita Labs, SBFC Finance, Ugro Capital Ltd and Vakrangee.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹3,545 crore

With several companies scheduled to announce results, investors are closely keeping track of key financial metrics, vision of the management and outlook for the upcoming year. All these factors are essential to drive stock price movements.

Also Read | Hospital chains to report steady growth in Q4, but there are challenges

Speaking on the earnings for this week, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited told Mint previously, “In the week ahead, a sector- and stock-specific investment strategy is anticipated, driven by upcoming earnings releases and subsequent management commentary, which will play a key role in shaping market sentiment."

Also Read | Reliance share: Should you buy RIL shares after Reliance Industries Q4 results?

This week, several major companies such as Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HUL, RBL Bank, Shriram Finance and Maruti Suzuki announced their Q4 FY25 earnings.

 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

Q4 results today: IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance & others to announce earnings on April 26
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
