Q4 results today: IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance & others to announce earnings on April 26

Q4 results today: Earnings season has kicked off with the month of April. Several tech giants, such as TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and banking majors, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2025. On Saturday, April 26, major companies such as IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance and Indiabulls Enterprises are scheduled to announce earnings, according to BSE calendar.

With several companies scheduled to announce results, investors are closely keeping track of key financial metrics, vision of the management and outlook for the upcoming year. All these factors are essential to drive stock price movements.

Speaking on the earnings for this week, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited told Mint previously, “In the week ahead, a sector- and stock-specific investment strategy is anticipated, driven by upcoming earnings releases and subsequent management commentary, which will play a key role in shaping market sentiment."

This week, several major companies such as Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HUL, RBL Bank, Shriram Finance and Maruti Suzuki announced their Q4 FY25 earnings.