Q4 results today: A total of 56 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 30.

Also Read | Q4 results this week: 211 companies to declare earnings this week

Anticipated forthcoming announcements are expected to cover various industries, shedding light on the broader economic landscape. From major tech companies to established consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future prospects.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted, "The domestic market trailed behind its Asian counterparts in Q4 as earnings remained subdued, particularly in the IT sector and among some major index components. Moreover, the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data will influence the global market, while ongoing Q4 earnings releases will impact domestic market dynamics."

Also Read | Gold prices decline as rate cut hopes ease, focus shifts to upcoming Fed meeting

Companies to post Q4 results today — April 30

Indian Oil Corporation, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indus Towers, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, IFCI, Newgen Software Technologies, Gravita India, Symphony, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Neogen Chemicals, Filatex India, RPG Life Sciences, Fino Payments Bank, Foseco India, Geojit Financial Services, Bharat Wire Ropes, Ador Welding, Navkar Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, De Nora India, Basilic Fly Studio, Mold Tek Technologies, International Travel House, Cybertech Systems and Software, Essen Speciality Films, NDL Ventures, India Gelatine and Chemicals, Tips Films, Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Loyal Equipments, Jindal Hotels, Teesta Agro Industries, RR Metalmakers India, Vertex Securities, Vivanza Biosciences, ISF, Regency Fincorp, FGP, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indra Industries and Stanpacks India.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!