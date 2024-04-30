Active Stocks
Q4 results today: Indian Oil, REC, Adani Energy and Havells among 56 companies to report Q4 earnings on April 30

Jocelyn Fernandes

Q4 results today: Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indus Towers, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Vedant Fashions, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh, among others will announce their Q4 earnings today.

Q4 Results: 56 companies will release their results today; 211 are set to release earnings this week (Mint)

Q4 results today: A total of 56 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 30.

Anticipated forthcoming announcements are expected to cover various industries, shedding light on the broader economic landscape. From major tech companies to established consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future prospects.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted, "The domestic market trailed behind its Asian counterparts in Q4 as earnings remained subdued, particularly in the IT sector and among some major index components. Moreover, the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data will influence the global market, while ongoing Q4 earnings releases will impact domestic market dynamics."

Companies to post Q4 results today — April 30

Indian Oil Corporation, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indus Towers, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, IFCI, Newgen Software Technologies, Gravita India, Symphony, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Neogen Chemicals, Filatex India, RPG Life Sciences, Fino Payments Bank, Foseco India, Geojit Financial Services, Bharat Wire Ropes, Ador Welding, Navkar Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, De Nora India, Basilic Fly Studio, Mold Tek Technologies, International Travel House, Cybertech Systems and Software, Essen Speciality Films, NDL Ventures, India Gelatine and Chemicals, Tips Films, Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Loyal Equipments, Jindal Hotels, Teesta Agro Industries, RR Metalmakers India, Vertex Securities, Vivanza Biosciences, ISF, Regency Fincorp, FGP, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indra Industries and Stanpacks India.

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 06:44 AM IST
