Q4 results today: Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indus Towers, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Vedant Fashions, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh, among others will announce their Q4 earnings today.

Q4 results today: A total of 56 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 30.

Anticipated forthcoming announcements are expected to cover various industries, shedding light on the broader economic landscape. From major tech companies to established consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted, "The domestic market trailed behind its Asian counterparts in Q4 as earnings remained subdued, particularly in the IT sector and among some major index components. Moreover, the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data will influence the global market, while ongoing Q4 earnings releases will impact domestic market dynamics."

