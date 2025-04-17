Q4 results today: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC & others to declare earnings on April 17

Q4 results today: As the new financial year kicks in, several companies are announcing their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025. On Thursday, April 17, major companies, including tech major Infosys, will be declaring their earnings today.

Infosys Q4 results preview India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, is estimated to report muted earnings and a sequential fall in revenue for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, due to seasonal weakness in demand and margin pressure.

The company is expected to record a net profit of ₹6,488 crore in Q4FY25, a fall of 4.7% from ₹6,806 crore in the previous quarter, as Mint reported on April 16, citing JM Financial.

Infosys revenue in the March quarter is estimated to fall 0.4% to ₹41,617 crore from ₹41,764 crore in the previous quarter, according to JM Financial.

Q4 results tomorrow Amal, Mastek, Network 18 Media & Investments and Orosil Smiths India will be announcing financial results on Friday, April 18.

Q4 results this week Several listed companies were scheduled to announce financial results this week. This includes tech giants such as Infosys and Wipro to major banks such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. On Wednesday, April 16, companies such as Angel One, Ballarpur Industries, GTPL Hathway, Heera Ispat, India Cements Capital, Infomedia Press, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Swaraj Engines, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Wipro announced financial results.