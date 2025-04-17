Mint Market

Q4 results today: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC & others to declare earnings on April 17

Q4 results today: On April 17, companies such as Infosys, Tata Elxsi, and HDFC Life are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Riya R Alex
Published17 Apr 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Q4 results today: Infosys will announce earnings on April 17.

Q4 results today: As the new financial year kicks in, several companies are announcing their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025. On Thursday, April 17, major companies, including tech major Infosys, will be declaring their earnings today.

Q4 results today

Companies announcing financial results today are Advik Capital, Devinsu Trading, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indosolar, Infosys, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, National Standard (India), Sanathnagar Enterprises, Omnitex Industries India and Tata Elxsi, according to BSE calendar.

Infosys Q4 results preview

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, is estimated to report muted earnings and a sequential fall in revenue for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, due to seasonal weakness in demand and margin pressure.

 

The company is expected to record a net profit of 6,488 crore in Q4FY25, a fall of 4.7% from 6,806 crore in the previous quarter, as Mint reported on April 16, citing JM Financial.

Infosys revenue in the March quarter is estimated to fall 0.4% to 41,617 crore from 41,764 crore in the previous quarter, according to JM Financial.

Q4 results tomorrow

Amal, Mastek, Network 18 Media & Investments and Orosil Smiths India will be announcing financial results on Friday, April 18.

Q4 results this week

Several listed companies were scheduled to announce financial results this week. This includes tech giants such as Infosys and Wipro to major banks such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. On Wednesday, April 16, companies such as Angel One, Ballarpur Industries, GTPL Hathway, Heera Ispat, India Cements Capital, Infomedia Press, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Swaraj Engines, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Wipro announced financial results.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 08:01 AM IST
