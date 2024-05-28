Q4 results today: IRCTC, Linde, Prestige Estates & Aditya Birla Fashion among 30 companies to report earnings on May 28
Q4 results on May 28: General Insurance Corporation of India, EIH, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC, Rites, Engineers India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), PTC Industries, and MMTC, are also among the 30 companies that will announce their Q4 earnings today.
Q4 results on May 28: At least 30 companies are set to announce their FY24 fourth quarter (Q4) financial results today, on Tuesday, May 28.
