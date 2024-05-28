Q4 results on May 28: General Insurance Corporation of India, EIH, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC, Rites, Engineers India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), PTC Industries, and MMTC, are also among the 30 companies that will announce their Q4 earnings today.

Q4 results on May 28: At least 30 companies are set to announce their FY24 fourth quarter (Q4) financial results today, on Tuesday, May 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FY24Q4 earnings season began in the second week of April and is still ongoing. Over 500 companies are scheduled to announce their fourth-quarter results this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In domestic markets, the FY24Q4 results will have a significant impact on stock movements. Notably, companies like IRCTC, Linde India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, GIC, EIH, ITI, NBCC, Wockhardt, Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes, Responsive Industries, Campus Activewear, Greenlam Industries, JSW Holdings, MTAR Technologies, J Kumar Infraprojects, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are expected to announce their Q4FY24 earnings today.

Analysts note that the markets are experiencing a significant boost due to a strong Indian economy, political stability, and the expected victory of a BJP-led alliance securing a third term, which is anticipated to sustain economic growth. Furthermore, strong fourth-quarter earnings reports are likely to support the market's continued bullish momentum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These announcements will cover various sectors, providing insights into the broader economic landscape. From major technology companies to well-known consumer brands, these Q4 earnings reports will reveal trends and growth outlooks.

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 28 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects, General Insurance Corporation of India, EIH, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC (India), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, R R Kabel, Aster DM Healthcare, Rites, Engineers India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), PTC Industries, MMTC, TTK Prestige, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Wockhardt, Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes, Responsive Industries, Campus Activewear, Greenlam Industries, JSW Holdings, MTAR Technologies, J Kumar Infraprojects, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels and others.

Market Update Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday, amid mixed signals from global peers. At opening bell, Sensex was up 168.32 points, or 0.22%, at 75,558.82 and Nifty was up 40.30 points, or 0.18%, at 22,972.75.

US markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. However, the futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% to a record high, while European markets gained marginally.

European Central Bank officials have batted for an interest rate cut next week as Olli Rehn, ECB governing council member, stressed that inflation in the euro area was falling in a “sustained way." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The People’s Bank of China said it will conduct a 5 billion yuan 3-month central bank bill swap on May 28.

Crude oil prices rose as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated. West Texas Intermediate gained 1.22% from Friday’s close to $78.67 a barrel, with no settlement on Monday due to a US holiday, while Brent traded flat at $83.06. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!