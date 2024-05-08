Q4 results today: Bharat Forge, Piramal Enterprises, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Sula Vineyards, Bajaj Consumer Care, Kalpataru Projects International, Greaves Cotton and Sterlite Technologies are among the companies that will announce their Q4 earnings today.

Q4 results today on May 8: At least 30 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, Wednesday, May 8.

The fourth quarter earnings season for this fiscal year kicked off in the second week of April 2024 and is still underway, with over 260 companies set to declare their Q4 results this week.

Forthcoming announcements are expected to cover various industries, shedding light on the broader economic landscape. From major tech companies to established consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future prospects.

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 8 Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power Company, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Company, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge, BSE Limited, SKF India, Piramal Enterprises, Kalpataru Projects International, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat State Petronet, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Westlife Foodworld, Godrej Agrovet, Home First Finance Company India, HG Infra Engineering Ltd., Balaji Amines, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Sterlite Technologies, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Sula Vineyards, Bajaj Consumer Care, Datamatics Global Services, Greaves Cotton, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL), J G Chemicals, HT Media, Naperol Investments and others.

Preview: Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Analysts anticipate that L&T will deliver strong Q4FY24 results, driven by enhanced construction activity, robust demand, and a solid order book.

The company's net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter is projected to increase by 9.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,380 crore. Revenue is expected to surge by 18.6 percent YoY to ₹65,402 crore, and EBITDA is likely to rise by 31 percent YoY to ₹7,553.9 crore. The results will be announced on May 8.

Babasaheb Kalyani, chairman of the Kalyani Group, which operates Bharat Forge, has denied sharing any assets of the Kalyani joint family with the children of his estranged sister Sugandha Hiremath, as the two families do not have a common male ancestor.

Kalyani stated in an affidavit that Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi cannot request any partition of the assets or wealth owned by any Kalyani joint family entity.

