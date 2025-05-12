Q4 results today: Tata Steel, JM Financial, Venky's, Raymond, Bajaj Electricals Jyothy Labs, PVR Inox, more on May 12

Q4 results on May 12: Tata Steel, Raymond, Jyothy Labs, Ather Energy, Bajaj Electricals, Thomas Cook, JM Financial, PVR Inox, Venky's, and CARE Ratings are among at least 75 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports today.

During this week, from May 12-18, over 500 companies are set to announce their Q4FY25 or March quarter results. These include flagship names such as Bharti Airtel, BHEL, GAIL, Godrej Industries, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, among others.

Stock Markets Today The Indian stock market snapped its three-week winning streak, its longest this year, after experiencing a sharp correction amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, following a period of consolidation.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped 1.4 per cent last week, coming under pressure after the border conflict fueled stock market volatility and triggered a shift towards a risk-off sentiment. While, the Nifty 50 fell 1.1 per cent on Friday but closed above the psychologically key 24,000-point mark, the BSE Sensex also lost 1.1 per cent but ended below the 80,000 level.

Next, investors will monitor key market triggers in the coming week, such as Q4FY25 earnings, domestic macroeconomic data, retail inflation, India-Pakistan tensions, foreign capital inflows, and other global cues.

