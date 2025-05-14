Q4 results today: Tata Power, Eicher Motors, Lupin, Shree Cements, Muthoot Finance, Apollo Tyres, and more on May 14

Q4 results on May 14: Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Shree Cements, Sagility, and Berger Paints India are among at least 116 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports today.

During this week, from May 12-18, over 500 companies are set to announce their Q4FY25 or March quarter results. These include flagship names such as Bharti Airtel, BHEL, GAIL, Godrej Industries, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, among others.

Stock Market Today Profit-booking weighed on the benchmark indices on May 13 as Nifty-50 Index at 24,578.35 ended 1.39 per cent lower; and the Bank Nifty corrected 0.8 per cent to 54,940.80.

Auto, FMCG, and IT stocks were among key losers, while pharma showed resilience and was a key gainer. In the broader markets mid and small caps also gained up to 0.8 per cent.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities feels that the short-term uptrend remains intact. “The Nifty is expected to show bounce back from near the crucial supports of around 24500-24400 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 24800 levels,” he said.

And Bajaj Broking expects the Bank Nifty to head towards 56,400 levels in the short term, while support for the short-term point of view is placed at 54,500- 54,000 levels.

