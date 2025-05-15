Q4 results today: ITC Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves, LIC Housing Finance on May 15

Q4 results today, May 15: ITC Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, JSW Energy, CESC, PB Fintech, LIC Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves, Bikaji Foods, and SKF India are among at least 128 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports on Thursday.
Overall, more than 500 firms are listed to announce their March quarter results (Q4FY25) this week from May 12-18. Among these are banner names such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Godrej Industries, BHEL, Airtel, Hero Motocorp, GAIL and others.
At least 128 companies are set to release their Q4 earnings on Thursday, May 15, including JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Abbott India, Patanjali Foods, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Page Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, Godrej Industries, Kaynes Technology India, LIC Housing Finance, Global Health, Endurance Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, CESC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, SKF India, Bikaji Foods International, Vinati Organics, SignatureGlobal India, Neuland Laboratories, Jupiter Wagons, Caplin Point Laboratories, BLS International Services, Alivus Life Sciences, NCC, and LT Foods, among others.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,752.50 level, a premium of nearly 37 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,600. The Sensex finished at 81,330.56, rising by 182.34 points, or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty 50 concluded at 24,666.9, advancing 88.55 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
