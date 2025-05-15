Q4 results today: ITC Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves, LIC Housing Finance on May 15

Q4 results today, May 15: ITC Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, JSW Energy, CESC, PB Fintech, LIC Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves, Bikaji Foods, and SKF India are among at least 128 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports on Thursday.

Overall, more than 500 firms are listed to announce their March quarter results (Q4FY25) this week from May 12-18. Among these are banner names such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Godrej Industries, BHEL, Airtel, Hero Motocorp, GAIL and others.

Stock Market Today The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,752.50 level, a premium of nearly 37 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,600. The Sensex finished at 81,330.56, rising by 182.34 points, or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty 50 concluded at 24,666.9, advancing 88.55 points, or 0.36 per cent.