Q4 results today: Power Grid, DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, more on May 19

Q4 results today, May 19: The Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries and Gujarat Gas are among at least 104 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports on Monday.
Overall, more than 500 firms are listed to announce their March quarter results (Q4FY25) this week from May 19-25. Among these are marquee names such as ONGC, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries, among others.
According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the Q4FY25 earnings season has been encouraging. “Companies in the Nifty 500 have reported 10.5 per cent earnings growth, much better than estimated and marginally better than large caps. This indicates a revival in mid- and small-cap earnings,” he added.
Investors are keenly watching the coming coporate updates and forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.
At least 104 companies are set to release their Q4 earnings on Monday, May 19, including ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries, New India Assurance Company, Jupiter Wagons, Viceroy Hotels, Marco Metals, Alkali Metals, Lehar Footwears, Mallcom India, Honda India Power Products, Nothern Arc Capital, JK Paper, Hindustan Foods, Dodla Dairy, Zydus Wellness, Macfos, and Pfizer, among others.
The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday following weak global market cues.
On Friday, the domestic equity market indices ended with minor losses amid profit-taking at higher levels after a sharp rally. The Sensex dropped 200.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 82,330.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 42.30 points, or 0.17 per cent, lower at 25,019.80.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “broader consolidation with a positive bias is likely to persist for the Indian stock market, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade agreements, and improving signs of macroeconomic stability.”
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.