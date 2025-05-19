Q4 results today: Power Grid, DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, more on May 19

Q4 results today, May 19: The Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries and Gujarat Gas are among at least 104 companies scheduled to release their Q4FY25 earnings reports on Monday.

Advertisement

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the Q4FY25 earnings season has been encouraging. “Companies in the Nifty 500 have reported 10.5 per cent earnings growth, much better than estimated and marginally better than large caps. This indicates a revival in mid- and small-cap earnings,” he added.

Investors are keenly watching the coming coporate updates and forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Advertisement

Indian stock market The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday following weak global market cues.

Advertisement

On Friday, the domestic equity market indices ended with minor losses amid profit-taking at higher levels after a sharp rally. The Sensex dropped 200.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 82,330.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 42.30 points, or 0.17 per cent, lower at 25,019.80.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “broader consolidation with a positive bias is likely to persist for the Indian stock market, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade agreements, and improving signs of macroeconomic stability.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.