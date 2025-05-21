Q4 results today: ONGC, Indigo, Mankind Pharma, NALCO, Colgate, Oil India, IndusInd Bank earnings on May 21

Q4 results today, on May 21: ONGC, Indigo, NALCO, Colgate, Oil India, NTPC Green Energy, IndusInd Bank, Mankind Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, and Rail Vikas Nigam are among at least 133 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday.

Overall, over 500 firms are listed to announce their Q4FY25 results during the week of May 19-25. These include big names such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries, among others. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q4 results today: Wednesday — 21 May 2025 At least 133 companies are set to release their Q4 earnings on Wednesday, May 21. These include many public sector (PSU) heavyweights such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and banner private firms like Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo).

Indian stock market The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note today on May 21, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,800 level, a premium of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Tuesday (May 20), the domestic equity market extended losses for the third consecutive session and ended lower. The Sensex plunged 872.98 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 81,186.44, while the Nifty 50 settled 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, lower at 24,683.90.