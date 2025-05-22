Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports, Grasim, Ramco Cements, Concor, Honasa, and Gujarat Petronet on May 22

Q4 results today, on May 22: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, GMR Airports, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Barbeque Nation, Honasa Consumer, Gujarat State Petronet, Ramco Cements, and Sundaram Finance are among at least 142 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Thursday.
Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.
Overall, over 500 firms are listed to announce their Q4FY25 results during the week of May 19-25. These include big names such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries, among others.
At least 142 companies are set to release their Q4 earnings on Thursday, May 22. These include ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, Container Corporation of India, Ramco Cements, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat State Petronet, GMR Airports, Barbeque Nation, Sundaram Finance, TV Today Network, Hindustan Motors, Orient Paper and Industries, Singer India, Chetana Education, Reliance Home Finance, Premier, and Honasa Consumer, among others.
Notably, at time of writing, the Indian stock markets was in the red on May 22, with the key benchmark indices down 1 per cent each in early trade due to concerns over US fiscal policy and elevated Treasury yields, according to a Reuters report.
The Nifty 50 was down 0.92 per cent at 24,585.65, as of 10:07 am, while the BSE Sensex also dropped 0.9 per cent to 80,864.99.
The broader, more domestically focused, small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Notably, all 13 major sectors were in the red.
Cigarette maker ITC is expected to show stable volumes and pricing with growing portfolio, according to analysts. They however also expect weakness in FMCG and paper businesses to cut into Q4 profits.
Notably, the numbers are not strictly comparable YoY, as ITC Hotels, which is now a separate entity, was part of the earnings in 2024.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.