Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports, Grasim, Ramco Cements, Concor, Honasa, and Gujarat Petronet on May 22

Q4 results today, on May 22: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, GMR Airports, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Barbeque Nation, Honasa Consumer, Gujarat State Petronet, Ramco Cements, and Sundaram Finance are among at least 142 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Thursday.

Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.

Overall, over 500 firms are listed to announce their Q4FY25 results during the week of May 19-25. These include big names such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries, among others.

Indian stock markets down due to US drag Notably, at time of writing, the Indian stock markets was in the red on May 22, with the key benchmark indices down 1 per cent each in early trade due to concerns over US fiscal policy and elevated Treasury yields, according to a Reuters report.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.92 per cent at 24,585.65, as of 10:07 am, while the BSE Sensex also dropped 0.9 per cent to 80,864.99.

The broader, more domestically focused, small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Notably, all 13 major sectors were in the red.

ITC Q4 Results 2025 Preview — May 22 Cigarette maker ITC is expected to show stable volumes and pricing with growing portfolio, according to analysts. They however also expect weakness in FMCG and paper businesses to cut into Q4 profits.

ITC’s net profit in Q4FY25 is expected to fall 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY),

The company’s revenue on a comparable basis is estimated to register a growth of 7 per cent YoY, according to brokerages.

Net profit is likely to come in at ₹ 4,906 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹ 5,022 crore in the year-ago period, a degrowth of 2.3 percent.

Analysts expect cigarette volume and value growth of 4 per cent and 5 per cent YoY.

Cigarette EBIT growth is estimated to be at 2 per cent YoY, tobacco inflation is likely to continue to weigh on margins.

The FMCG business is estimated to report weak sales and margins in Q4FY25 due to raw material inflation in palm oil and wheat. Notably, the numbers are not strictly comparable YoY, as ITC Hotels, which is now a separate entity, was part of the earnings in 2024.

