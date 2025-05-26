Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Nazara Tech, Sundaram Finance & Vadilal Industries on May 26

Q4 results today, on May 26: General Insurance Corp., Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, Nazara Technologies, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries are among at least 205 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday.

Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.

Indian stock market preview The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on May 26, following positive cues from global markets. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock futures rose after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on the European Union.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,800 level, led by improved risk appetite. The Sensex rallied 769.09 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 81,721.08, while the Nifty 50 settled 243.45 points, or 0.99 per cent, higher at 24,853.15.