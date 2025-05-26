Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Nazara Tech, Sundaram Finance & Vadilal Industries on May 26

Q4 results today, on May 26: General Insurance Corp., Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, Nazara Technologies, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries are among at least 205 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Monday.
Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.
General Insurance Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Gillette India, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED, Bayer CropScience, KEC International, Brainbees Solutions, Blue Dart Express, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Action Construction Equipment, Nazara Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Maharashtra Seamless, Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals, Shilpa Medicare, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, Rategain Travel Technologies, Insolation Energy, Infibeam Avenues, PTC India, Grauer and Weil (India), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Optiemus Infracom, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Balaji Amines, Awfis Space Solutions, Vadilal Industries, Orchid Pharma, Jindal Drilling Industries, Stanley Lifestyles, India Pesticides, Bajaj Healthcare, Monte Carlo Fashions, Vadilal Enterprises, Shalimar Paints, Suraj, KM Sugar Mills, Ashapuri Gold Ornament, Orient Press, Three M Paper Boards, LCC Infotech, Universal Starch Chem Allied, Victoria Mills, Rishi Techtex, Smart Finsec, Gujarat Terce Laboratories, Vikram Aroma, CHALLANI CAPITAL, Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin, Amiable Logistics India, Finelistings Technologies, Phyto Chem (India), Jayatma Industries, Agio Paper & Industries, Shakti Press, and Rajkot Investment Trust, among others.
The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on May 26, following positive cues from global markets. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock futures rose after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on the European Union.
On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,800 level, led by improved risk appetite. The Sensex rallied 769.09 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 81,721.08, while the Nifty 50 settled 243.45 points, or 0.99 per cent, higher at 24,853.15.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.