Q4 results today: LIC, Info Edge, Minda Corp, Supriya Lifesciences, JK Lakshmi Cement, Rattanindia, Goodyear on May 27

Q4 results today, on May 27: LIC, Bosch, Info Edge, P&G Hygiene, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, Rattanindia, Supriya Lifesciences, and Goodyear India are among at least 301 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Tuesday.
Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.
At last 301 companies are set to release their Q4FY25 earnings today on May 27, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bosch, Info Edge India, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, ITI Hindustan Copper, EID Parry (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Minda Corporation, Medplus Health Services, NMDC Steel, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Time Technoplast, Rattanindia Enterprises, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Supriya Lifescience, Goodyear India, Deccan Cements, Royal Orchid Hotels, Ambika Cotton Mills, VLS Finance, Zuari Industries, Modison, WS Industries, Reliance Communications, Everest Organics, OCCL, Sakthi Sugars, Starteck Finance Limited, Kalyani Forge, MK Exim India, Cords Cable Industries, Ecoplast, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, Indian Terrain Fashions, Hindustan Tin Works, Maximus International, Gujarat State Finance Corporation, Prime Industries, Munoth Capital Markets, Modern Dairies, Pioneer Embroideries, Sanco Trans, Shahlon Silk Industries, Loyal Textiles Mills, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Bartronics India, Assam Entrade Limited, Delta Manufacturing, Gujarat Craft Industries, Ovobel Foods, V L Infraprojects, Sprayking, Celebrity Fashions, Jet Freight Logistics, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners, Alfa Transformer, Veeram Securities, Karma Energy, Arnold Holdings, Indus Finance, Pritish Nandy Communications, Advance Metering Technology, Jindal Capital, Zenith Fibres, Nirmitee Robotics India, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading, SPP Polymer, Novelix Pharmaceuticals, Tai Industries, Madhusudan Industries, Modern Steels, Step Two Corporation, Cyber Media (India), Cybele Industries, Asian Petroproducts and Exports, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, Sovereign Diamonds, and Filmcity Media, among others.
The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat amid a cautious sentiment in global markets. Asian markets traded mixed, while US stock futures jumped on easing trade tensions between the European Union and the US.
On May 26, the Indian stock market ended higher, extending the rally for the second consecutive session. The Sensex gained 455.37 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 82,176.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 148.00 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 25,001.15.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services “expects Indian equities to continue its gradual up-move on the back of strong domestic macros and supportive global market trends”.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
