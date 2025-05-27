Q4 results today: LIC, Info Edge, Minda Corp, Supriya Lifesciences, JK Lakshmi Cement, Rattanindia, Goodyear on May 27

Q4 results today, on May 27: LIC, Bosch, Info Edge, P&G Hygiene, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, Rattanindia, Supriya Lifesciences, and Goodyear India are among at least 301 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.

Advertisement

Indian stock market preview The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat amid a cautious sentiment in global markets. Asian markets traded mixed, while US stock futures jumped on easing trade tensions between the European Union and the US.

On May 26, the Indian stock market ended higher, extending the rally for the second consecutive session. The Sensex gained 455.37 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 82,176.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 148.00 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 25,001.15.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services “expects Indian equities to continue its gradual up-move on the back of strong domestic macros and supportive global market trends”.

Advertisement