Q4 results today: IRCTC, Deepak Nitrate, SAIL, Cummins, Bata India, Nuvama Wealth, 3M, Natco Pharma, Finolex on May 28

Q4 results today, on May 28: IRCTC, Deepak Nitrate, SAIL, Cummins India, Bata India, Nuvama Wealth Management, 3M India, Natco Pharma, JSW Holdings, and Finolex Cables are among at least 428 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday.
Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.
At least 428 companies are set to release their Q4FY25 earnings today on May 28, including Cummins India, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, Steel Authority of India, 3M India, Cohance Lifesciences, Deepak Nitrite, JSW Holdings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Welspun Corp, KIOCL, Bata India, Elgi Equipments, Natco Pharma, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Avanti Feeds, Birlasoft, RHI Magnesita India, MMTC, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Ion Exchange (India), Mishra Dhatu Nigam, FDC, Juniper Hotels, Jindal Worldwide, Suprajit Engineering, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, IFB Industries, Fischer Medical Ventures, Bannariamman Sugars, Balaji Amines, HeidelbergCement India, Enviro Infra Engineers, Polyplex Corporation, Hawkins Cooker, Bharat Rasayan, Kingfa Science & Technology, Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries, Hemisphere Properties India, EMS, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Nacl Industries, Nalwa Sons Investment, Oriana Power, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Maithan Alloys, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, TechNVision Ventures, KCP, Veedol Corporation, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS, Elcid Investments, Jyoti Structures, Hinduja Global Solutions, Capital Infra Trust, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Insecticides India, Steelcast, GRM Overseas, Omaxe, Madras Fertilizers, Veranda Learning Solutions, Bajaj Steel Industries, Dish TV India, Kirloskar Electric Co, Liberty Shoes, Asian Hotels (North), Moneyboxx Finance, Oricon Enterprises, Integrated Industries, Fratelli Vineyards, RNFI Services, RPP Infra Projects, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Artemis Electricals and Projects, Nile, Prozone Realty, ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company, Tolins Tyres, Kothari Products, Thomas Scott India, Genus Paper & Boards, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material, Kaya, Rubfila International, ORIENT CERATECH, Creative Graphics Solutions India, BPL, Kataria Industries, Lakshmi Mills Company, Sharp India, Lancor Holdings, and Olatech Solutions, among others.
The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended the volatile session on Tuesday 0.7 per cent lower at 24,826.20. The Bank Nifty ended 0.39 per cent lower at 55,352.80 while IT, FMCG and auto led the losses for other sectors, though Pharma and Realty stood among gainers. The broader indices ended almost flat.
According to Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, “Nifty has been finding it difficult to cross 25116 resistance and continuing its choppy trend. On the downside, 24700 and 24462 could offer support in the Nifty. A decisive level above 25116 would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty.”
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
