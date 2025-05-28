Q4 results today: IRCTC, Deepak Nitrate, SAIL, Cummins, Bata India, Nuvama Wealth, 3M, Natco Pharma, Finolex on May 28

Q4 results today, on May 28: IRCTC, Deepak Nitrate, SAIL, Cummins India, Bata India, Nuvama Wealth Management, 3M India, Natco Pharma, JSW Holdings, and Finolex Cables are among at least 428 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday.

Keen trackers will be waiting for any corporate announcements, revenue outlooks, share price movements, or forward looking statements in order to make investment decisions.

Preview: Stock Market Today The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended the volatile session on Tuesday 0.7 per cent lower at 24,826.20. The Bank Nifty ended 0.39 per cent lower at 55,352.80 while IT, FMCG and auto led the losses for other sectors, though Pharma and Realty stood among gainers. The broader indices ended almost flat.

According to Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, “Nifty has been finding it difficult to cross 25116 resistance and continuing its choppy trend. On the downside, 24700 and 24462 could offer support in the Nifty. A decisive level above 25116 would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty.”