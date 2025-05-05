Q4 results today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Hotels Co, CAMS, J&K Bank, Bombay Dyeing Co, Coforge, and ZEE on May 5

Q4 results on May 5: Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Hotels Company, Coforge, J&K Bank, ZEE, Bombay Dyeing Co., Capri Global, CAMS, and Prataap Snacks are among at least 49 companies set to release their Q4FY25 results today.

Advertisement

This week, see over 70 Indian companies announce their March quarter results during the Q4FY25 earnings season. These include heavyweights such as L&T, Coal India, Asian Paints, Titan, One 97 Comunication (Paytm), Swiggy, Pidilite Industries, and Dr Reddy's Labs, among others.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the market to consolidate in a broad range with a positive bias. “Stock-specific action is likely to dominate the market, although some volatility may be expected due to geopolitical tensions,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mahindra set to report strong earnings after overtaking key rivals

Stock Market Today The benchmark Nifty-50 index closed at 24,346.70, up 1.3 per cent last week ended May 2. The Bank Nifty at 55,115.35 was 0.8 per cent; while auto, pharma, and realty were among top gainers, and FMCG, metals, and utilities were the top losers. Broader markets closed marginally lower.

For the Nifty on May 5, Amol Athawale, VP — Technical Research at Kotak Securities thinks that “24,200 would act as a sacrosanct support zone and above this level, its positive momentum up to 24,600–24,800. On the flip side, below 24,200, the chances of hitting the 200-day SMA or 24,050 would increase”.

“For Bank Nifty, 55,800 would be the immediate breakout level and above this, it could move up to 56,100–56,500,” he added.

Advertisement