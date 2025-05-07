Q4 results today: Coal India, Punjab National Bank, Dabur, MRF, United Breweries, Blue Star, Voltas, more on May 7

Q4FY25 results today on May 7: Coal India, Punjab National Bank, Dabur, MRF, United Breweries, Blue Star, and Voltas are among at least 52 companies set to release their Q4 results on Wednesday (May 7, today).

Advertisement

Overall in this week, more than 70 Indian companies are scheduled to announce their March quarter results. These include marquee such as Asian Paints, Coal India, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Pidilite Industries, Swiggy, and Titan, among others.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, stock-specific action is likely to dominate the markets, with some volatility may be expected due to geopolitical tensions.

Q4 Results Today: Coal India, PNB, Dabur, MRF, Voltas and more — May 7 At least 52 companies are set to release their Q4FY25 earnings report today, including Coal India, Punjab National Bank, Dabur India, MRF, United Breweries, APL Apollo Tubes, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Voltas, Blue Star, Tata Chemicals, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Craftsman Automation, Sonata Software, Sapphire Foods India, Symphony, CarTrade Tech, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Lloyds Engineering Works, Route Mobile, RattanIndia Power, Indus Infra Trust, Wonderla Holidays, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, Satin Creditcare Network, Man Industries (India), Somany Ceramics, Apcotex Industries, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers, RACL Geartech, Kamdhenu, Transpek Industry, Hindustan Composites, Linc, Bharat Seats, Goa Carbon, Sejal Glass, EKI Energy Services, Star Housing Finance, LGB Forge, Ginni Filaments, GTL, Vels Film International, Gujarat Containers, APM Industries, Smiths and Founders, HB Stockholdings, Nalin Lease Finance, Transgene Biotek, Swarna Securities, Shree Ram Proteins, and BFL Asset Finvest.

Advertisement